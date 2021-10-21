Charlie Cox Says He’d Want To Return As An Upgraded Version Of Daredevil

Even since Netflix canceled its roster of Marvel shows, we’ve been hearing that almost the entire core cast are on their way back to Kevin Feige’s cinematic universe. Of course, it hasn’t happened in an official capacity as of yet, but most folks are expecting to see Charlie Cox drop by Spider-Man: No Way Home when the web-slinging sequel comes to theaters in December.

Between Cox, Jon Bernthal, Vincent D’Onofrio and Krysten Ritter, literally hundreds of rumors have claimed that various combinations of the quartet are signed, sealed and ready to be rebooted as part of official MCU canon. The small screen’s Daredevil has been going out of his way to deny that No Way Home cameo is happening, but in a new interview with the Pop Culture Spotlight podcast, he did say that he’d hope to return as an upgraded version of the comic book favorite.

“What happens in the comics is a writer and an artist will team up for a run of a comic, so they’ll do 10 issues, 20 issues. If there was an opportunity for me to come back as Daredevil, whatever that would look like, I imagine it would be a reimagining of the character and the show. If they choose me to do it, there are going to be some elements that are of course the same. But I imagine it would be like the upgraded version of the character.”

Hypothetically speaking, if Cox’s Daredevil were to return to the MCU, then it could either be a continuation of the Netflix version or a brand new spin on the Man Without Fear. With the multiverse now in play, we could just as easily be seeing the same guy we spent three seasons with on Netflix as we could a brand new spin on Matt Murdock that hails from a reality we’ve never visited. As always, though, we need him to show up first before we get too carried away with the permutations.