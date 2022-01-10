After Spider-Man: No Way Home reintroduced Charlie Cox as Daredevil from the Marvel Netflix series, fans are still excited by the possibility of returning cast members.

In a new thread on the Marvel subreddit /r/MarvelStudios, fans have pulled up to the roundtable to discuss who they need to see return.

The most popular calls have for a while been to have Jon Bernthal return as Frank Castle / The Punisher, as well as several other members of the Netflix series like Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, Mike Colter’s Luke Cage, and Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye.

The fan love for The Punisher is off the charts, with Bernthal’s portrayal clearly striking a nerve with many viewers.

The Iron Fist series was mostly forgettable and a bit hard to watch, but fans are still voicing that they’d love to see some of the cast return.

Cloak & Dagger also got a shoutout, with the duo only ever making it as far as two seasons on ABC before being cancelled in late 2019. Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph both received praise at the time of their series for their performances, so a return to the Marvel superhero soap opera would be welcome.

Several more cast members from the Marvel ABC shows got a call here too, with Chloe Bennett’s Quake from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider.

There is so much untapped potential for Marvel with some of the pre-Disney Plus series. With so many great characters who were only shown on limited budgets to limited viewing, you could easily redo them for the modern – and significantly more expensive – Disney Plus shows and the full cinematic features.