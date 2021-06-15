Chris Evans Rumored For Disney Plus Captain America Series

Is Chris Evans returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America? Well, according to the actor, who played the role for close to a decade, he isn’t. And according to Kevin Feige, the man in charge of the entire operation, it’s also a no. Of course, that hasn’t stopped plenty of rumors from making the rounds ever since it was first reported last year that the star was allegedly in talks for a return.

That story may have been publicly debunked by both Evans and his former boss, but all of a sudden the internet was awash with tales that he’d signed another multi-picture contract, while all sorts of potential destinations across Phase Four and beyond were being touted. Of course, none of this has been confirmed or corroborated, but the latest addition to the collection is talk of a Disney Plus series that would bring back the MCU’s first Captain America.

Here's How Chris Evans Could Look As The MCU's Captain Hydra 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Admittedly, we should point out that the tale originated on Reddit, so its veracity is entirely up for debate, but the show will reportedly follow Steve as he travels through time, history, space and various dimensions to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful places, and he’ll even rope in Red Skull to lend an assist when he swings by Vormir with the Soul Stone, with the former Johann Schmidt looking for a way to escape his existence in what’s essentially purgatory.

It’s an idea we’ve heard floated more than once before, but never in any sort of official capacity, so expectations should be tempered for any and all future projects involving Evans’ Captain America until he definitely signs on that dotted line once again.