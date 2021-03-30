Chris Evans Says He Can’t Wait To Watch The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

There’s no obligation for the past and present stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to religiously follow the events of the superhero franchise, but the movies and now TV shows have become so ubiquitously popular that even people to have played a major role onscreen find themselves hugely invested in the unfolding of Phase Four.

Tom Holland admitted he was a massive fan of WandaVision, and while Chris Evans hasn’t seen The Falcon and the Winter Soldier yet, the MCU’s former Captain America revealed he can’t wait to get around to it. Steve Rogers might be out of the picture, but his shadow has loomed large over the first two episodes, with his legacy set to be the driving force behind both Sam Wilson and John Walker’s journeys.

“Sebastian Stan has been there as long as I’ve been there, since the first Captain America, I was right there with the guy. I think it might have felt a little pretentious to try to pass on wisdom. Plus, those guys are so skilled, they’ve been part of the Marvel machine, they know those roles so well. They’re in really good hands. Marvel knows what they’re doing. I can’t wait to see this show because Marvel is really moving into the streaming world pretty seamlessly and pretty dominantly. I’ve yet to see a WandaVision episode but every single day, it’s trending, so people were loving it.”

It’s little wonder Evans hasn’t had the time to sit down and check out the MCU’s first forays into episodic content when he’s been busy continuing his working relationship with Netflix. Having starred in the streamer’s 2019 spy thriller The Red Sea Diving Resort, the actor has recently wrapped Adam McKay’s star-studded disaster comedy Don’t Look Up before jumping straight into $200 million blockbuster The Gray Man, which reunites him with his Captain America and Avengers directors the Russo brothers.

Kevin Feige recently poured cold water on the rumors that Evans was in talks to return to the MCU, which was notable seeing as he rarely flat-out denies anything he’s asked unless it’s definitely not on the agenda, but depending on how Captain America’s influence over The Falcon and the Winter Soldier plays out over the next four weeks, the erstwhile Steve Rogers could end up getting the itch to show his face once again.