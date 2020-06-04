Chris Hemsworth May Return As Thor In Upcoming Disney Plus Show

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans’ time as Iron Man and Captain America, respectively, ended in Avengers: Endgame with both of them appearing to be ready to move on from their characters. But one actor who has no desire to hang up his hero costume anytime soon is Chris Hemsworth.

After two mediocre Thor movies, we finally got a terrific entry in the franchise with Ragnarok. That film, mixed with Thor’s arc in Endgame, revealed a much more focused and hilarious path for the character moving forward.

Love and Thunder will be arriving in theaters (hopefully) on February 11th, 2022, but that may not be the only scheduled appearance that the God of Thunder has on the horizon. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Netflix is doing an Extraction sequel and the Guardians will cameo in Love and Thunder, both of which we now know to be true – Marvel wants to give Hemsworth a cameo role in the second season of Loki on Disney Plus, with the titular character traveling through time and running into his brother at some point.

Tom Hiddleston Returns As The God Of Mischief In First Loki Set Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Details beyond that remain scarce, but it’s hard to imagine a world where these two aren’t sharing at least some screen time together. They’ve had such a rocky relationship for so many movies and despite Loki continuing to deceive and in some cases, want to kill him, Thor just can’t give up on his little brother. Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston have such great chemistry together as well and with their characters shifting from a Shakespearean tone to the comedic mind of Taika Waititi, there’s a lot more ground to cover with them.

Not to mention the fact that we’re dealing with the 2012 Loki as opposed to the one who may have evolved and softened a bit in Ragnarok. As such, Thor might have to fight his younger brother all over again. Chalk that up as speculation for now, but if all goes according to plan, we could be seeing Hemsworth returning as the hero over on Disney + at some point.