Chris Pratt and wife that’s not Anna Faris have another baby on the way

Animated movie character hog Chris Pratt (he’s voicing Mario AND Garfield) has another child on the way with newer wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger (yes, those Schwarzeneggers).

People confirmed that the couple, who got married in 2019, will have a baby sometime next year. The couple has one child already – Lyla Maria, who is a little over a year old.

Pratt has a son with his first wife and internet darling Anna Faris. That son, named Jack, is nine years old and reportedly has had some developmental issues. The beloved actor recently found himself in an uncomfortable position after posting a tribute to his wife and praising her for giving him “an amazing life” and “a gorgeous healthy daughter.”

People were irked not only by his callous remark about his son but also by the disregard of his widely adored ex. And yeah, they took some shots at his acting, too.

chris pratt you will NEVER have the talent, cultural impact or catalogue that anna faris has https://t.co/SXKI6s6dcB — ً (@selnwr) November 4, 2021

The controversy has not stopped Pratt from heaping praises on his new wife. On Dec. 13, he shared another mushy ‘I love my wife’ post for her 32nd birthday, while this time, he wisely decided to leave his daughter’s health out of it.

Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years. We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us. Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household. I love you so much honey. Happy Birthday!

The post includes pictures of Schwarzenegger in a bathing suit on a boat being kissed by her mother.

This is fairly common fodder for Pratt, who wants every person on earth to know that he absolutely loves his wife more than anything he’s ever loved. Last month he posted: “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?”

Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, has done nothing wrong by not being Faris. She seems like a nice lady, and to borrow the title from her 2010 book, “Rock What You’ve Got.”

Pratt is still one of Hollywood’s most bankable leading men despite the speedbumps from his social media posts. Up next, he stars in Jurassic World: Dominion and Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters in 2022. Best of luck to all of his children.