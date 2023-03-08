Chris Rock’s Oscars trauma propels new special straight onto the Netflix charts

Unsurprisingly, folks were very curious to hear what Chris Rock had to say about the infamous Will Smith slap fiasco at the Oscars last year, with the comedian’s latest stand-up special Selective Outrage.

While the comedy special didn’t manage to crack the streaming service’s global charts, it did manage to claw its way into the Netflix Top 10 in the United States, landing itself the number seven spot.

Image via Netflix

The comic absolutely eviscerated both Will Smith and the butt of the joke which incensed the Emancipation star to the point of violence; wife Jada. However, not everyone was thrilled with Rock’s choice to drag Pinkett Smith back into the discourse surrounding the incident, with some still maintaining that the comedian’s joke about her alopecia was uncalled for.

As for what did manage to crack the top five this week in the US this week, the list was topped by the third season of Outer Banks, followed by Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, Perfect Match season one, followed by the first two seasons of Outer Banks.

We’ve more or less not stopped talking about the shocking slap since it went down at last year’s Oscars, which makes it all the more hard to believe that this year’s Academy Awards are mere days away. On Sunday night, all eyes will be on this year’s host Jimmy Kimmel to deliver a entertaining night, or end up in the hosting hall of shame.