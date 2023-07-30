Christine Romans has become a prominent face on network television during her 24-year tenure at the cable news channel, CNN.

The reporter has been helping viewers across the nation start their days off right as an anchor on CNN’s early morning program Early Start for over nine years, which is what makes her sudden exit from the network so shocking. During her time with CNN, Romans has gained popularity for condensing complex economic terms in ways less economically inclined viewers can easily understand, and for interviewing businessmen like Bill Gates and Jamie Dimon.

Despite how sudden her exit may feel, it appears Romans is leaving the network on good terms; in her announcement, she thanked her CNN “family” and explained she just felt it was time to try something new: “I’ve decided I’m ready for a new chapter,” she shared on her last morning show, “but I’m forever grateful to have worked alongside some of the most talented journalists in the business.”

Since she first started at CNN as a general news reporter, Romans’ career as a journalist and economic analyst has only grown. With such a long and successful career, it’s only natural to assume Romans’ bank account has grown as well; as she leaves for new challenges, here’s Romans’ estimated net worth as of 2023.

How much is Christine Romans worth?

CNN's Christine Romans signs off air for the last time as she announces she is leaving the network after 24 years https://t.co/sSRMqN5rOt pic.twitter.com/sAmhMnnQSa — CNN (@CNN) July 28, 2023

It’s always difficult to discern how much someone makes, but it’s especially difficult to give an accurate estimate on Christine Romans’ net worth; while a few sources cite a number, it’s hard to tell where those sources are getting their sources. As always, take this information with a grain of salt — only Romans (and her financial advisors) know just how much she’s making.

Multiple sites report Romans is worth about $4 million, but some estimate her net worth as high as $7 million, including Idol Net Worth. Romans began to make her wealth when she started her journalism career after graduating from Iowa University with a bachelor’s in French, journalism and mass communications.

Her first reporting jobs were for several newspapers and Reuters Television before she landed a job at CNN in 1999. Initially hired to report general news assignments, it wasn’t long before higher-ups began to take notice of her aptitude for reporting economic news in an accessible way. Soon, she began hosting several business programs on the network before becoming the new Early Start anchor in 2014.

In addition to her on-air work, Romans is also a published author. She has written three non-fiction books on finance between 2010 and 2015: Smart Is the New Rich: If You Can’t Afford It — Put It Down; How to Speak Money; and Smart Is the New Rich Money Guide for Millennials. We wish her luck wherever she goes next!