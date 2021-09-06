Chucky Returns In Haunting New Poster For SYFY TV Series

This fall, Chucky is back in his very own TV series, the first time the Child’s Play franchise has ever crossed over onto the small screen. From Child’s Play creator Don Mancini, Chucky marks a return to the timeline of the original run of movies following the 2019 reboot, which saw Mark Hamill take on the role of the killer doll. This time, Brad Dourif is once again voicing the serial killer, who’s set to find himself a new batch of unlucky victims.

The latest poster for the show promises just as much. As first shared by IGN, this colorful but creepy teaser features the young main cast, as well as Chucky himself, who is reflected in a knife held in front of the face of lead Zackary Arthur. “A coming of rage story,” reads the pun-tastic tagline. See it in the gallery below:

This poster really leans into the teen angle of the series. This is a smart move, as the show needs to appeal to a wider demographic who potentially isn’t familiar with the franchise already. That said, expect Chucky to cater to the old-school crowd. Jennifer Tilly is back as Tiffany, as is Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Christine Elise as Kyle, and Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce.

Plus, the show is called Chucky, so there will be a big emphasis on the horror icon himself. For one, we’ve been promised that the show will finally shed some light on what made Charles Lee Ray a murderer in the first place, with flashbacks set to explore his troubled childhood.

Arthur is joined in the cast by the likes of Alyvia Alyn Lind, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Lexa Doig and Devon Sawa. Don’t miss the six-part first season of Chucky on both SYFY and USA Network from this October 12th.