Jennifer Tilly Shares New Look At Chucky Doll In Syfy Series

This October, Chucky is back in his own self-titled TV series. Following MGM rebooting the film franchise in 2019, creator Don Mancini is continuing the story of Charles Lee Ray on the small screen. And, where Chucky goes, fans know to expect Tiffany Valentine to be close behind. Sure enough, Jennifer Tilly is returning as Chucky’s bride in the upcoming show, with the actress constantly treating us to BTS pics from the set on social media.

Tilly’s latest tease reveals a new look at the Chucky doll to be used in the series. Tilly, in costume as Tiffany, is depicted posing with the innocent-looking Good Guy doll. “Baby’s first steps!” she captioned the image, which you can see in the gallery below:

Mancini has previously revealed that Chucky’s look in the show was based off his design in fan favorite sequel Child’s Play 2, with the aim being to take the cuddly serial killer back to his roots and move away from the more scarred and evil-looking dolls used in the later entries in the franchise. That said, Chucky will pull on many story threads from the later movies. Fiona Dourif – daughter of Chucky himself Brad Dourif – is returning as Nica Pierce, from Curse/Cult of Chucky. Alex Vincent, meanwhile, will once again be back as Andy Barclay, the role he first played in 1988’s Child’s Play.

Chucky is also set to explore the murderer’s past for the first time, as the show’s been confirmed to feature flashbacks to his childhood, which will explore what made him a killer in the first place. Meanwhile, Final Destination‘s Devon Sawa is joining the franchise as the father of shy teen Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) who discovers a vintage Good Guy doll at a yard sale and soon finds himself at the center of a series of horrifying killings.

The six-part first season of Chucky is set to debut on Syfy and USA Network this October 12th.