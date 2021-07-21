Chucky TV Series Will Reveal Charles Lee Ray’s Childhood Origin Story

Chucky is back in his very own TV series, and this time we’ll be diving deeper into what makes notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray tick than ever before. Child’s Play creator Don Mancini is behind Chucky, the upcoming SYFY/USA Network show that will feature the return of Brad Dourif as the murderous doll, acting as a continuation of the storyline of the original film series. But it will also hop back into the past to explore the title character’s childhood origins story.

Bloody Disgusting has revealed that David Kohlsmith (Shazam!) will be bringing Young Charles to life in the TV series. When we first met the killer, also known as the Lakeshore Strangler, in the opening scenes of 1988’s Child’s Play, he transferred his soul into a Good Guy doll after being fatally shot by a cop during a shoot-out in a factory. So we’ve only ever known Charles as a crazed criminal. In Chucky, we’ll find out what made him that way as a kid.

BD is unable to ascertain at this point whether Chucky’s origins will stretch across the six-part first season of the show, or if Kohlsmith will only appear for a guest spot in a flashback-heavy episode. What we do know is that the show has a lot of plates to spin. Alongside Dourif, various other familiar faces are returning – Jennifer Tilly is back as Tiffany, Fiona Dourif is reprising Nica Pierce and Alex Vincent is again on board to play Andy Barclay. The most notable newcomer is Final Destination‘s Devon Sawa, whose role is being kept under wraps.

Despite its ties to the later entries in the franchise, Chucky mostly promises to return the story to its factory settings, kicking off when teen Jake Webber (Zachary Arthur) finds an old Good Guy doll at a yard sale, and soon mysterious killings start happening in his sleepy hometown. Don’t miss it on SYFY and USA from October 12th.