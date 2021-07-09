Devon Sawa Shares New Chucky Set Photo With Jennifer Tilly

The most notable newcomer to the franchise who’s set to appear in Syfy’s upcoming Chucky TV series has to be Final Destination star Devon Sawa, whose exact role in the TV show – that’s set to continue the saga of Brad Dourif’s doll-sized killer – is being kept under wraps. Sawa has given us a taste of what we can expect when the series debuts this fall, though, by sharing a new set photo on Twitter, that sees him posing with Child’s Play legend Jennifer Tilly.

“CHUCKY // Coming soon..” Sawa captioned the pic. This is just the latest tease we’ve received at Tilly’s return to the Chucky universe. The actress has previously shared a couple of other behind-the-scenes glimpses of herself on the shoot. It looks like we can expect Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine to share some scenes with Sawa on the show. Which might tell us something if we actually knew who Sawa was playing.

Tilly made her debut as Tiffany, both in human and doll form, in 1998’s Bride of Chucky. 2004’s Seed of Chucky then saw things take a very meta turn as Tilly appeared as herself, ultimately becoming the new human vessel for Tiffany’s soul. Tiffany didn’t feature in any capacity in 2014’s Curse of Chucky, but she did return at the end of 2017’s Cult of Chucky, the final entry in the original Child’s Play movie series, as both Human-Tiffany and Doll-Tiffany, who now both have a piece of Tiffany’s soul. Creator Don Mancini has confirmed Chucky will share continuity with the films, so expect to get some explanation for this twist on the show.

Fiona Dourif is also back as Nico Pierce, the protagonist of both Curse and Cult, who was last seen possessed by Chucky and heading off with Tiffany. Alex Vincent is likewise on board to reprise Andy Barclay, Chucky’s original owner, once again. Look oit for the 10-episode first season of Chucky to premiere on both Syfy and USA later this year.