Jennifer Tilly’s Back As Tiffany In New Chucky BTS Images

The story of Charles Lee Ray couldn’t continue without his bride involved, and Child’s Play fans can rest assured that Jennifer Tilly will be back as Tiffany Valentine in Syfy’s upcoming Chucky TV series. With production underway, Tilly has given us our first look at Tiffany’s return in the show by sharing a couple of images from behind the scenes on social media.

The first is a set pic capturing the actress posing while in costume in front of her trailer. The second is a shot of a bank of monitors featuring Tilly in character, with the caption revealing this was for a camera test.

See the photos for yourself in the gallery below:

Tilly has appeared in all four movies in the franchise – excepting 2019’s non-canon Child’s Play reboot – since her debut as Tiffany in 1998’s Bride of Chucky. The TV series is set to continue the narrative of the film series, so expect plot threads to be picked up from 2017’s Cult of Chucky. Sure enough, Fiona Dourif – daughter of Brad Dourif, who’s obviously back as the voice of the murderous doll – is also returning as Nica Pierce, the protagonist of Cult and its predecessor, 2013’s Curse of Chucky. 1988’s Child’s Play star Alex Vincent is once again reprising Andy Barclay.

The newcomers to the cast are led by Final Destination actor Devon Sawa in a mystery role. The series, which is headed by creator Don Mancini, has been described as a “fresh take on the franchise” that will “explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format.”

According to the official synopsis, it will take place in an idyllic American town that is “thrown into chaos” when a series of horrifying murders “expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets”. Meanwhile, faces from Chucky’s past appear, causing his “untold origins”, tied into his troubled childhood, to be told for the first time.

The 10-part first season of Chucky is due to premiere on SYFY and USA sometime this fall.