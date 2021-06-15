Colin Trevorrow Confirms Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous premiered back in September 2020 but has already wrapped up its third season. This is an impressive feat, aided by the fact that the producers clearly have a full story planned out and that there’s an efficient animation pipeline in place.

The first season saw young survivors crossing Jurassic World in the hope of reaching the evacuation boats, only to find they’d been stranded. The second run then had them coming to terms with that, figuring out how to live safely with the dinosaurs and squaring off against big game hunters who’d come to score trophies. And finally, the third outing ended with the kids escaping from Isla Nublar, though with a dino stowaway aboard their boat.

With a cliffhanger like that, most assumed a fourth batch of episodes was inevitable. That’s now been confirmed by producer Colin Trevorrow, who was asked by a fan which installment was his favorite and responded that it was an upcoming one in season 4.

It’s in Season 4. — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) June 14, 2021

Judging by the release pattern of the previous outings, we may see this as early as September. At least some of it should take place on the open seas, too, with the combination of an enclosed space, trapped characters, and a single ravenous dinosaur potentially making for a fun spin on Alien.

If the dinosaur does make it to the mainland, it’d also neatly tie into next year’s Jurassic World: Dominion, which will show dinos flourishing and a new balance forming as mankind learns to live alongside them in the wake of Fallen Kingdom. If 2019 short Battle at Big Rock is anything to go by, this updated status quo will still involve some running and screaming, but Trevorrow’s intention is to prove that dinosaurs can be a marvel even in a world where they’re relatively commonplace.

Universal has also clarified that while Dominion might be the finale in a trilogy, it’s not the end of the Jurassic franchise. There’s a lot of box office potential left in those genetically engineered dinosaurs and they’re teasing that it’s merely “the start of a new era.” In the meantime, I’m looking forward to the fourth season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, as this show has vastly exceeded expectations.