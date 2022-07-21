The ongoing San Diego Comic-Con unfolding through this weekend has already provided a lot of first looks, with the latest being the newest member of the Star Wars drone family: B2EMO from the upcoming Disney Plus show Andor.

The name of the robotic entity was provided via a display card at the California convention, and the description reads as follows:

“B2EMO — or Bee-two or more simply, Bee – is a very old and weary groundmech salvage assist unit that’s been towing scrap for the Andor family for years. The droid has a wide array of mechanical tools and various capabilities to meet the functions required.”

An image of the droid was posted by the @DiscussingFilm Twitter account Thursday.

First look at the new droid B2EMO for ‘ANDOR’ displayed at SDCC. pic.twitter.com/YIoOqwsyzl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2022

Over on Reddit, the user u/makesyoufeeldejavu posted other displays surrounding the Andor show, including a couple of costumes for Cassian Andor and Mon Mothma. Cassian Andor’s outfit resembles a cowboy, complete with duster and scarf, while Mon Mothma’s elegant dress-and-shawl combo that looks like it’s made out of cream-colored silk wouldn’t look out of place on a red carpet premiere.

The description of Cassian Andor, who will be portrayed by Diego Luna once again, reprising his role from Rogue One, reads:

“As part of his entry into the growing rebellion, Cassian Andor must undertake a dangerous mission on Aldhani.”

The description of Mon Mothma, portrayed by Genevieve O’Reilly, who also played the same character in Rogue One, reads:

“The Imperial Senator from Chandrila, Mon Mothma carefully navigates the dangerous shadows of Coruscant politics in her effort to build a rebellion.

Both costumes were designed by Michael Wilkinson, according to the display cards labeling each of them.

Andor has a premiere date on Disney Plus on Aug. 31.