Cosmo Jarvis’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ character, explained

Before the English actor broke out in ‘Shōgun,’ he appeared in a crime drama you might have heard about.

If you were a working English actor in the past decade, odds are, you appeared in Peaky Blinders in some capacity — save for Cillian Murphy who is, of course, Irish. Before igniting the attention of Hollywood as the titular character in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Murphy spent six seasons as the leader of the Peaky Blinders, Tommy Shelby.

Murphy was not the only performer of note to make an appearance in the series. Sam Neill, Tom Hardy, Sam Claflin, and Anya Taylor-Joy were just a few A-list actors with roles in the crime series. Peaky Blinders seems to be a portent for talent, as is the case with one season five actor, Cosmo Jarvis.

More recently, you may recognize Jarvis from the FX/Hulu phenomenon, Shōgun. Taking place in feudal Japan, Jarvis plays John Blackthorne, British navigator of a shipwrecked Dutch vessel. Confronted with cultural differences, Blackthorne struggles to survive while learning the language, customs, and warfare methods of Japan. Celebrated for its historical accuracy and representation, Shōgun features Jarvis starring in good company alongside Japanese icon Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Toranaga. But once upon a time, Jarvis appeared for a short time in a crime series about the Birmingham gang.

Who was Cosmo Jarvis in Peaky Blinders?

Jarvis had a short tenure in Peaky Blinders, but it was memorable for many. The actor first appears at the end of season 5 as Barney, a friend of Shelby’s. The two were friends in the war but after his service, Barney was committed to an institution, most likely due to a form of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from his time in battle.

Shelby breaks him out of the institution to assist him with his political endeavors. This comes to a head when Shelby clashes with Oswald Mosley (Claflin), a fascist member of Parliament. Shelby decides to assassinate Mosley with Barney’s help, and all the while his friend’s mental state starts to unravel.

Though Barney is a trustworthy friend and a good shot, his trauma during the war proves too much for him. His story ends abruptly during the assassination attempt; as Barney tries to shoot Mosley, he is shot first. It is only later that it becomes apparent that Mosely was saved by the IRA, which had a vested interest in him. Mosley survives, and goes on to find support in Nazi Germany.

Barney’s short time in the series is punctuated by tragedy. He is no better off than when we first met him. Before Shelby breaks him out of his confinement, he offers him a cyanide pill to end his suffering. Barney declines it, but still ends up in the same place. There was no help for those with mental health struggles at the time, and Barney’s story shows that in a heartbreaking fashion.