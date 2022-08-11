Could ‘She-Hulk’ bring back a long-forgotten MCU villain?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is right around the corner, with the latest Marvel series to hit Disney Plus introducing Jennifer Walters into the MCU for the first time. She-Hulk is a character fans have been waiting to see appear in the franchise for years, especially as the Hulk side of the MCU has been pretty underexplored ever since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Thankfully, She-Hulk will be doing its best to make up for that with Tatiana Maslany’s Shulkie joined by her more famous cousin, Bruce Banner, with Mark Ruffalo playing a key supporting role as Jen’s mentor in all things Hulk. What’s more, Tim Roth is also back as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, his first proper return to the role since Incredible Hulk, although the villain briefly cameod in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In many ways, then, She-Hulk is something of a backdoor sequel to the aforementioned Edward Norton movie. And that’s got us wondering: could another long-forgotten Marvel villain besides Abomination return in the series, thereby answering one of the MCU’s oldest unanswered questions in the process?

Remember Samuel Sterns?

via Universal/Marvel Studios

Cast your minds back to The Incredible Hulk and you may recall Dr. Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson). In that film, Bruce Banner is working with Sterns, a cellular biologist based in Harlem, in an attempt to find a cure for his “condition.” He succeeds in producing a temporary cure for the Hulk, but Sterns is then captured by General Ross and forced to transform Blonsky into the Abomination.

The last we see of Sterns occurs when Abomination escapes from his lab. The monster knocks over a vial of Banner’s blood, which hits an open wound on Sterns’ forehead. His cranium begins to swell in size while the scientist grins…

For those in the know, this was an obvious set-up for Sterns to himself transform into his own villainous alter ego from the comics. Typically known as the Leader, recognizable for his green skin and bulbous head, the Leader is classified as one of the most intelligent people in the Marvel universe and stands as one of the Hulk’s arch-enemies.

And yet, when it comes to the MCU, the Leader’s been a no-show. But could She-Hulk finally bring him back?

So could the Leader also return?

Image via Marvel Studios

It was certainly Marvel’s original intention for the Leader to reappear. Nelson has previously revealed that he signed on under the belief that he’d appear in a full Incredible Hulk trilogy. Once Marvel Studios moved to Disney, however, any further collaborations with Universal — who own the distribution rights to Hulk solo films — couldn’t go ahead so these plans remained unfulfilled.

The She-Hulk TV series, though, is clearly Marvel’s clever way of getting around the Hulk movie ban — which may actually have been quietly sorted out anyway, but Kevin Feige has yet to confirm this. While the show will obviously be Jen’s story, introducing a new foe for her in Jameela Jamil’s Titania, it’s still finding room for multiple crossovers, like Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil.

It feels like it’s not impossible that some kind of callback to the Leader could feature in the series, then. Whether it be a sneaky cameo for Blake or just a verbal reference that finally tells us what happened to him after Incredible Hulk. Fans have often theorized that Sterns could feature in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie, maybe even as its villain. A brief nod in She-Hulk could go a long way to reminding folks who he is, secretly setting up his role in Thunderbolts.

To date, this is all just speculation, but like Sam Rockwell as Justin Hammer, Tim Blake Nelson — a hugely prolific performer, also known as Looking Glass in HBO Max’s Watchmen — is another great actor that Marvel totally wasted in its first phase, so we’d more than welcome more from the Leader.

As the MCU grows ever outward, it’s also ironically looking to its past more frequently so the concept of Sterns slipping back into the franchise is a lot more plausible than it used to be. We’ll find out what She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has in store as it unfolds its nine-part first season on Disney Plus from Aug. 18.