With only days before the event, rapper Roddy Ricch has pulled out of his scheduled performance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

The rapper, most well known for his 2019 hit “The Box”, was set to star in the season premiere of SNL, however, due to a Covid exposure among his team, the performance has been canceled. Variety confirmed the cause for the decision with a rep for the rapper.

With Ricch out, pop band Bleachers have been chosen to replace him starring as the new musical guest on the episode hosted by West Side Story’s Ariana Debose.

See you Saturday! pic.twitter.com/pK3BjxbZcH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 12, 2022

Covid complications have caused multiple artists to cancel their scheduled performances on the show over the past 2 years. This began in October 2020 when Morgan Wallen’s appearance on the show was called off after images emerged of the artist breaking protocol and socializing without a mask in Alabama.

The other case of an artist having to cancel their performance on SNL due to Covid took place in December of 2021 for what was the final show of the year. Scheduled musical guest Charli XCX wasn’t able to perform as growing Omicron numbers in New York where the series is filmed forced SNL to downscale their show. This news was broken just hours prior to the episode.

It isn’t clear if Ricch’s performance will be rescheduled or when that would take place. Fans will need to sit tight and await any further news regarding the performance.