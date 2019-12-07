Crisis On Infinite Earths To Feature At Least Six Surprise Characters

There’s been some discussion from fans about whether too much has been revealed in the run-up to “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” With the Arrowverse crossover due to see the entire multiverse at threat, many iconic faces from across DC history are dropping by for either key supporting roles or cameos. A significant number have been already officially confirmed, too, which has left some upset that these surprises have been spoiled.

But maybe we don’t have anything to worry about, as EP Marc Guggenheim has now promised that there’s plenty more where they came from. In an interview with IndieWire, the producer revealed that there are at least six surprise characters involved in the first three episodes of the event alone that fans have no idea about.

“I like how there are at least six characters who appear in the first three hours that we haven’t announced. And I’m working on even more for the last two hours. So we’ve obviously announced a bunch, but I really want the audience to be able to tune in and still be surprised. So there are surprises of sorts that we’ve managed to keep secret, and not without great difficulty, I will tell you.”

It’s unclear what sort of characters Guggenheim is referring to here. Are these six more cameos from familiar DC stars? Or six more fresh additions to the Arrowverse? Or a mix of both? We already know, for instance, that there’ll be some new original heroes introduced, too. Most notably, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi/the second Atom and Stephen Lobo as Jim Corrigan/the Spectre.

And don’t forget that Guggenheim specifies he’s referring to just the first three hours, so there could very well be even more unexpected appearances as things heat up in the final two episodes. If nothing else, you can’t say there won’t be any surprises waiting for us in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which begins this Sunday, December 8th on The CW.