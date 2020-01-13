Crisis On Infinite Earths Part 5 Photos Tease A Tense Finale

After a long wait for its conclusion, the final two parts of The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will be with us tomorrow night. We’ve already had a run of teasers for the upcoming action, as well as images from Part 4 of the special, and now have a set of photos from the concluding episode of the Multiverse-destroying storyline, which will wrap up on Legends of Tomorrow.

The images, which you can see below, aren’t quit as detailed as the ones we had for the fourth installment, but they still give us some clues for the finale. The synopsis for Part 5 of the “Crisis” doesn’t tell us much, either, only that “worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.” The CW are presumably aiming to keep spoilers close to their chest, although we know from Part 4 that Oliver Queen is back as the Spectre, and much of that episode will revolve around escaping the Vanishing Point, taking on the Anti-Monitor at the dawn of time and giving us the backstory of the “Crisis.”

In the new images, we get a look at what appears to be a resurrected Earth, at least going by the modern city background and some extras. Supergirl, the Atom, and the Flash feature heavily, as does Legends’ Heat Wave. Admittedly, it’s not a lot to go on, but the setting alone suggests that at least one of the Earths destroyed in Part 3 of the “Crisis” will be restored, although it’s more likely that this is the ‘new’ Earth that merges together the different realities into a new continuity for the Arrowverse.

Readers of the original “Crisis” comic series will know that the event ended with a major dust-up between good and evil that cost the Flash and Supergirl their lives. While the latter events are probably unlikely, the use of the Spectre to aid in time travel could be repeated, as well as a parallel mission to destroy the Anti-Monitor’s technology being created. Based on the presence of Lex Luthor, it may even be that he gets to tackle this challenge.

In any case, we don’t have long to wait for the conclusion of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” so be sure to catch it tomorrow night on The CW.