“Crisis on Infinite Earths” reached its midseason break last night with its third episode. Fans are desperate for more after that massive world-breaking cliffhanger, but with the shows on hiatus, why not rewatch what we’ve seen so far?

On that note, The CW reminded folks today that they can stream the first three-fifths of the Arrowverse crossover on their website now with the release of an epic poster that brings together a multiverse of superheroes (and one villain). Looming over the heroes is the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), while underneath him, from left to right, we have Heatwave (Dominic Purcell), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), White Canary (Caity Lotz), John Constantine (Matt Ryan), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson), Earth-90’s Flash (John Wesley Shipp), Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer), Vibe (Carlos Valdes), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Earth-38’s Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), the Flash (Grant Gustin) and, finally, Earth-96’s Superman (Brandon Routh).

Of all the characters on this poster, just six of them are currently alive. At the end of “Part 3,” the Anti-Monitor succeeded in destroying the multiverse, including Earth-1. But at least Pariah was able to save the seven Paragons – the greatest heroes in creation, including Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi (not featured here) – and send them to the Vanishing Point, a realm outside of time and space. Unfortunately, however, they had a traitor in their midst.

New Crisis On Infinite Earths Poster Features A Multiverse Of Heroes

Though it seemed as if Earth-96’s Superman, the Paragon of Truth, was with them, he had really perished in the anti-matter wave and Lex Luthor had used the Book of Destiny to take his place. It looks like “Part 4” will see the the six remaining Paragons having to work alongside the villain for the sake of the multiverse, then. The trailer, seen above, also reveals that Amell will be back as Oliver Queen, albeit as an avatar of the Speed Force.

Will the few heroes left in existence be able to defeat the Anti-Monitor and reboot reality? We’ll find out in just over a month’s time when “Crisis on Infinite Earths” concludes with an Arrow/Legends of Tomorrow double-bill on Tuesday, January 14th.