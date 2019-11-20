New Crisis On Infinite Earths Trailer Teases The Stakes For The Multiverse

As a longtime fan of the weirder aspects of the DC Universe, I’m tickled pink that The CW is attempting to do their own spin on the classic 1980s tale “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Back in its original publication, the intention was to streamline the expansive and confusing multiverse (with its Earth-1, Earth-2 and so on) into one timeline. Since then, DC has engaged in periodic ‘Crises’ to fix their continuity, including Infinite Crisis and the excellent Final Crisis. And now, the Arrowverse is getting a Crisis of its very own.

The new promo above teases what’s to come, namely heroes from across the multiverse coming together to save all of existence. The CW’s twist on this is that while the comics encompassed many different comic book universes, their take will see live-action versions of DC properties brought together. To this end, we won’t just see Batwoman, Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow cross over with each other, but we’ll also see elements from Black Lightning, Smallville, Birds of Prey, The Flash (1990s version) and even Batman 1966.

First Crisis On Infinite Earths Photos Tease The Biggest Crossover Ever 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Their stars are also along for the ride. Confirmed are Burt Ward from Batman ’66, Tom Welling from Smallville, Brandon Routh returning to the cape as Kingdom Come Superman and the longtime voice of the animated Batman Kevin Conroy will finally be playing Bruce Wayne in live-action. Even Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight may appear (even if just in a picture). Beyond all that’s been announced and leaked, I’m sure The CW also has some surprises up their sleeve. Perhaps we might even see a hint of a crossover between the Arrowverse and the DCEU?

We’ll find out soon enough, as “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Supergirl on December 8th and runs across The CW’s shows until it concludes on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow on January 14th.