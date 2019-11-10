First Crisis On Infinite Earths Trailer Teases The Biggest Crossover Ever

The first promo for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is finally here. Four Sundays from today and we’ll be settling down to watch the first couple of installments of the latest Arrowverse crossover and to mark the occasion, The CW has now shared our first look at some footage from the event. Sure, it’s only 15 seconds long, but it definitely helps hike our hype up even higher.

Seen above, the short teaser compiles two clips as well as a couple of brief shots of some of the heroes. To begin with, in a green-tinted alien landscape, we see the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) face off against a curious semi-circle of heroes and one villain – the Flash (Grant Gustin), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), White Canary (Caity Lotz), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). Then there’s a glimpse of Cress Williams’ Black Lightning and Brandon Routh in his Kingdom Come Superman outfit.

The final clip sees Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and his daughter from the future, Mia (Katharine McNamara), trudging through a disheveled urban area. “Got your back,” says the Emerald Archer to someone unseen. As the dramatic voiceover says, “suit up for the biggest crossover ever.”

Crisis On Infinite Earths Star Teases Battle With Anti-Monitor In BTS Image 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Seeing how brief this promo is, it sure manages to pack in a lot of the characters taking part in the event within just 15 seconds. Still, there are many more not featured. A good number of Arrowverse regulars are absent, for one. Not to mention Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman, Tom Welling’s Clark Kent, Kevin Conroy’s Batman, Tom Cavanagh’s Pariah, Ashley Scott’s Huntress, Burt Ward’s Robin and let’s not forget the real villain of the piece, the Anti-Monitor, also played by Garrett.

Now that the first promo has dropped though, expect more footage to come our way in the next few weeks, before “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on The CW on Sunday, December 8th.