The Crown Season 4 Refuses To Let Coronavirus Get In The Way

Though Coronavirus is shutting down most major film and TV productions currently being shot, it seems like Netflix’s The Crown is going to tough it out. Season 4 of the hit show is just a week away from wrapping, so Left Bank Pictures have decided to brave the disease and get the show in the can. From a production point-of-view, I can see their logic. It must be tricky to synchronize the cast’s availability to return, and with just a few days of production left maybe they can finish before it gets really bad.

They’re somewhat assisted by the fact that they’re filming in London. Unlike many countries, the United Kingdom’s policy on Coronavirus isn’t to mandate a complete lockdown on public movement. Instead, they’re eager to keep life moving much as it was before, working on the basis that as everyone is probably going to catch Coronavirus at some point, the country may as well open its arms to the disease in order for the populace to get some kind of herd immunity. If The Crown had been filming in Spain or Italy, then they’d have been forced to close down the shoot no matter how close they were to getting the season completed.

If The Crown does manage to wrap, then Netflix will breathe a sigh of relief. After all, many of their shows have been impacted by the pandemic, with The Witcher having now halted production for two weeks. In a statement to the cast and crew of the fantasy series, Netflix explained:

“We have made the decision, effective immediately, to pause production for two weeks during this difficult time… this will allow everyone the time to make informed decisions about how to move forward. The coronavirus has raised challenging issues for everyone working on set on productions for Netflix. We are very grateful for all the work everyone has done to keep cast and crew safe during this pandemic.”

So, while we might have to wait a little long for Geralt of Rivia to return to our screens, at least Queen Elizabeth II and The Crown season 4 is currently still on schedule.