The CW Reportedly Wants DCEU Heroes To Cameo In Arrowverse Shows

When Ezra Miller made a surprise cameo as the DCEU’s Flash during the Arrowverse‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, fans were hoping that the floodgates had been opened, and more characters from the movies would eventually drop by The CW’s shared universe for a guest spot or two.

The Flash‘s showrunner Eric Wallace admitted that he’d love to see it happen, but so far there’s been no word of it becoming a reality. It can’t be completely ruled out, though, with the Scarlet Speedster’s debut solo film set to crack open the DC multiverse. Then again, the Arrowverse and the DCEU exist in two completely different realities from a creative, contractual and budgetary perspective, and both continue to expand without ever really looking in the other’s direction too often.

However, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the network are actively trying to have more familiar DCEU faces appear on their superhero shows, but wanting something to happen is no guarantee that you’re going to get it. After all, HBO Max’s DC content appears to be the priority, and WarnerMedia owns 100% of the streaming service as opposed to the 50% stake they’ve got in The CW, so perhaps they’d be unwilling to share their biggest and shiniest toys with partners CBS.

Then again, we’ve seen Marvel Studios characters appear on Marvel Television’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. when the two were very much separate entities, and with the Arrowverse, the mainline DCEU, a series of standalone feature films and a huge slate of streaming exclusives all in play at once, it can hardly be ruled out that we might end up seeing at least some sort of cross-pollination down the line.