The Flash EP Wants To See DCEU’s Justice League In The Arrowverse

We knew that The CW was going to pull out all the stops for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and yet, the sheer number of cameos and surprise appearances still managed to elicit gasps and generate shockwaves online.

But perhaps the most unexpected and wild addition was the DCEU’s Barry Allen, portrayed by Ezra Miller. After all, the Arrowverse and DC’s cinematic franchise have no continuity with each other whatsoever. So, it was utterly surreal to see Grant Gustin’s Scarlet Speedster next to the alternate version from the big screen. Does this mean that a future crossover with the two universes is a possibility, though? Well, the cameo has certainly got people talking and speculating, so it wouldn’t be much of a stretch.

And it seems that The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace is also interested in a future reoccurrence. The producer recently talked about how great it was to shoot the two speedsters, noting:

“Ezra was so delightful. It was such a delight to bring him into our family. Everybody welcomed him with open arms. He was so terrific to work with. Seeing him and Grant for the first time, both in their separate Flash costumes. I wish everybody could see the first take, which I saw because I was there obviously. It was electric.”

The Flash: 6×19 – “Success Is Assured” Gallery 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But is there hope for another crossover in the future? Well, Wallace is apparently keen to see it happen, even though the logistics may discourage them, as they almost did with the “Crisis” event.

“It said to us, ‘Huh, if we could get The Flash from the DC Extended Universe into the Arrowverse, this can open the door for other characters,'” He continued. “So I don’t know what’s going to happen in 2021 and 2022, things have obviously slowed down because of COVID and because of production winding down. But I would certainly love to see the Arrowverse have the Amazons and the Wonder Woman universe come to us, or Aquaman and his universe. I would love to see Cyborg. “All of these things are welcomed now because of this one event, this one crazy idea that again, I’m not sure who had it, but Marc Guggenheim made that call and when he called me and said, ‘How can we pull this off? I need your help’ I immediately said yes. And then the rest of the incredible Flash crew because we had to film it. Even though it was appearing in Arrow, Ezra and the DC rep who was with him came to our Flash sets. It was actually filmed by our crew on our sets. And it was one of our directors in house that had to do that scene.”

Tell us, though, would you like to see Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry, and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg make an appearance in future Arrowverse annual crossover events? What about Ezra Miller teaming up with Gustin’s Barry Allen on The Flash? As usual, let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.