The CW Reveal The Official Logo For Crisis On Infinite Earths

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is almost here. This year’s annual Arrowverse crossover promises to be the biggest so far, adapting one of the most renowned events in the history of DC comics. That’d be exciting enough, but it’s also going to feature characters and actors from DC’s long history on the silver and small screens.

We’re getting Burt Ward from Batman ’66, Tom Welling from Smallville and possibly Lynda Carter from Wonder Woman. Brandon Routh is getting back into the cape, too, as Kingdom Come Superman, and longtime voice of Batman Kevin Conroy will finally be playing Bruce Wayne in live-action. But the surprises don’t stop there, as Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight may also appear (even if just in a picture).

Now, courtesy of executive producer Marc Guggenheim, we have the final logo for the project. Check it out below:

I’m really looking forward to this crossover. I’m a sucker for the long and tangled history of DC Comics, so getting peeks into some of my favorite fictional universes (albeit probably at the moment of their destruction) is going to be awesome. Batman fans will be particularly well served, with Kevin Conroy as a live-action Bruce Wayne the very best kind of fan service.

For longtime CW fans, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will also cover the final episodes of Arrow, whose quality and popularity has spawned a ridiculously entertaining version of the DC Universe. It’ll be fascinating to see where The CW goes after this, though Arrow fans can at least be reassured by the announcement of the spinoff show Green Arrow and the Canaries, which will follow Mia Smoak, (Katherine McNamara) as well as the two Black Canaries Juliana Harkavy and Katie Cassidy Rodgers.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Supergirl on December 8th and runs across The CW’s shows until it concludes on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow on January 14th.