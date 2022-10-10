Daemon is back being everyone’s favorite in these 10 ‘House of the Dragon’ episode eight memes

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight

It seems that every week fans have one particular thing to praise about House of the Dragon. This week that is the decisions of the Targaryen Prince Daemon (Matt Smith.)

Since episode one, fans have been able to look past his terrible actions and champion Daemon as one of the show’s best characters, and in episode eight he added more fuel to this fire.

We’re going to be getting into specifics about things that took place during episode eight, so if you haven’t seen the episode make sure that you do so before reading on.

In episode eight, Daemon puts aside his conflict with his brother King Viserys (Paddy Considine), instead helping the King ascend the thrown in his condition. He also puts the blade to a treasonous Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) who speaks ill of his wife, and of course, he does more Deamon things.

Thanks to the many memes that have surfaced since the episode aired, you can get a decent idea of how fans feel about the prince.

when daemon helped viserys to the throne and put his crown on#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/OuKzRF6EeX — #BLM yvngxrist ⁷ (@sweetkamii_) October 10, 2022

Daemon getting 3 dragon eggs for his 3 children, on his own.



Daemon wanted Viserys to affirm Luke as the heir to Driftmark.



Daemon helped his brother and put the crown back on him.



Daemon k!lled who dares to call his wife a wh0re.



He is THE moment.#HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/1kOaGnTXtC — 🐣 (@gonlyb) October 10, 2022

“Say it” LMAOO Daemon is just LOOKING for a reason to throw hands. Love that man always ready for a fight. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/cMAsHH1voN — Lily (@PunkSpaceCowboy) October 10, 2022

daemon apologists getting ready to defend his crimes tonight #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/xepDoNHZr7 — milk • daemon malewife agenda ep 8 (@kuviraas) October 9, 2022

As we approach the end of season one of House of the Dragon, Daemon looks set to get even more action, so fans should look forward to the coming two weeks. The show has been renewed for a second season and, provided he survives the next two episodes, there could be a lot more Daemon in the coming years.

If you aren’t yet up to date or simply want to rewatch the journey, all eight episodes of House of the Dragon is available to stream on HBO Max right now.