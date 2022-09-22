Home / tv

Daemon Targaryen defenders address if he’s only so popular because he’s hot

Daemon House of the Dragon
Image via HBO

House of the Dragon fans are insistent that their love for the show’s resident bad boy Prince Daemon Targaryen has nothing to do with his smoldering good looks.

Redditor Careful_Hearing6304 issued a challenge to fans of The Rogue Prince by posting the question, “All of you are rooting for Daemon Targaryen because the actor is really hot. Change my mind.”

All of you are rooting for Daemon targaryen because the actor is really hot. Change my mind. from HouseOfTheDragon

The post stirred up vehement arguments in the r/House of the Dragon subreddit as fans were quick to defend their affection for the lovable scoundrel.

Redditor rou_te reminded the OP that Matt Smith, the actor who plays Prince Daemon, was harshly criticized for his appearance before the show aired and has won fans over based on the strength of his performance.

Comment from discussion rou_te’s comment from discussion "All of you are rooting for Daemon targaryen because the actor is really hot. Change my mind.".

Another fan explained that they’re more intrigued by Prince Daemon than they are enamored with him. In their view it all comes down to Smith’s uncanny ability to captivate audiences, pointing to the actor’s previous performances as the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who and another blond royal, the late Prince Philip in The Crown.

Comment from discussion WinterKnigget’s comment from discussion "All of you are rooting for Daemon targaryen because the actor is really hot. Change my mind.".

Crimsonpaths don’t think Daemon’s popularity is a complicated matter. In their view, people love the feisty Targaryen prince simply because of his toxicity:

Comment from discussion crimsonpaths’s comment from discussion "All of you are rooting for Daemon targaryen because the actor is really hot. Change my mind.".

Another Redditor turned the topic on its head and asked the question, “For those who think Daemon shouldn’t get the love he gets from fans – why are you upset about it?

For those who think Daemon shouldn’t get the love he gets from fans – why are upset about it? from HouseOfTheDragon

No one fessed up to being a hater in the thread. However, champagne_rain admitted that Daemon fandom is only problematic when people’s affection for the character overrides their judgement and leads them to try to justify his many transgressions, such as the callous way he murdered his wife.

Comment from discussion champagne_rain’s comment from discussion "For those who think Daemon shouldn’t get the love he gets from fans – why are upset about it?".

It’s arguable that Prince Daemon’s effect on fans is no different from his influence on his niece, Rhaenrya. To understand him is to abandon one’s inhibitions and experience a deliciously forbidden freedom that leaves fans asking how something so wrong can feel so right.