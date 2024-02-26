Daisy Kent revealed which celebrity followed her on social media before ‘The Bachelor,’ and it’s not who you would expect

The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei is already smitten for Daisy Kent — even giving her a sensual foot massage during episode 6 of the hit competition show — but it looks like another Bachelor is giving him a run for his money.

Joey and Daisy embarked on an oh-so romantic one-on-one date in episode 2 that solidified just how strong their connection truly was, taking a helicopter to a music festival before diving deeper during the dinner portion of the date. While enjoying their meal (or NOT enjoying their meal — if you know, you know), Daisy opened up about her struggle with Lyme disease, resulting in hearing loss and the tough decision to get a cochlear implant two years ago. Because of this vulnerability, the Minnesota native seemingly stole the heart of the Bachelor himself early on in the beloved competition series, however, he was not the only one who was blown away.

In an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, Daisy was asked who the most famous person who has slid into her DMs or followed her on social media is. Given that her answer was another Bachelor star, her response might just surprise you. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Ben Higgins followed Daisy Kent on Instagram

Image via ABC

While she did not confirm whether this individual slid into her DMs or simply followed her on social media, Daisy revealed that Ben Higgins — a contestant on season 11 of The Bachelorette and the lead of season 20 of The Bachelor — was creeping on her Instagram profile nonetheless.

Given that Ben married a Tennessee native named Jessica Clarke back in 2021, could we have a scandal on our hands? Who knows…

Despite the potential drama that this Instagram interaction may cause, will Daisy outlast Jenn Tran, Rachel Nance, Maria Georgas, Kelsey Anderson, and Kelsey Toussant, ultimately securing the final rose (as well as a fiancé) at the end of season 28? According to Reality Steve, the remainder of The Bachelor — as well as its unprecedented ending — will be a 10 out of 10, so be sure to tune into brand new episodes every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day on Hulu.