Where is ‘The Bachelor’ star Daisy Kent from and where does she currently reside?

After an oh-so romantic one-on-one date in episode 2, it looks like Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent are truly two peas in a pod, with the latter already solidifying her spot as the frontrunner of The Bachelor season 28. Someone needs to call Neil Lane, because the Pennsylvania native might be ready to propose right now!

Because of this, fans of The Bachelor franchise have started to question whether or not a relationship with these two lovebirds would be feasible outside of the Bachelor Mansion, with one common query coming up over and over again: Where do Joey and Daisy live in relation to one another?

While Joey grew up in Pennsylvania, he was living in Hawaii prior to joining Bachelor Nation. Nowadays, it seems like he spends a majority of his time in Los Angeles, California, fulfilling his duties as The Bachelor, but is he there to stay?

Similarly, where is Daisy Kent from and where does she currently reside?

Would she be willing to move to Joey, or vice versa?

To find out for yourself, keep scrolling…

Daisy Kent was born and raised on a Christmas tree farm in Becker, Minnesota — we all remember that Christmas tree themed limo entrance… right? — however, she moved to San Diego, California in 2017 to attend San Diego State University, where she majored in communications and digital/social media, as well as served as a member of the executive council within her sorority, Alpha Phi.

After graduating in 2021, it looks like she stayed in San Diego, currently working as an account executive at Jungo, a company that “provides financial industry experts with CRM & Marketing solutions from one central login,” when she is not busy running her nonprofit or starring on The Bachelor.

Given that a great deal of Bachelor Nation lives in San Diego, would Joey Graziadei consider moving there if he deems Daisy Kent to be his perfect match? We will just have to wait and see…

To find out for yourself if Daisy and Joey are in it for the long haul, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. With a storm brewing between Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon, the remainder of season 28 is sure to be jam-packed with drama!