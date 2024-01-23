The 5 best (and 5 worst) limo entrances from season 28 of ‘The Bachelor’

As of January 22, Joey Graziadei has officially made his debut as the lead of season 28 of The Bachelor in a premiere that was jam-packed with some wild and wacky moments, as well as some that seriously warmed our hearts.

With a set of secret sisters, a woman whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei this season, the cast — consisting of the most hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise to appear on a single season — used their respective limo entrances as their time to shine. With individuals like Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, and Kelsey Anderson using their limo entrance as a way to give Joey a glimpse into their life outside of the Bachelor Mansion, individuals like Zoe Antona, Kayla Rodgers, and Taylor Wiens used their limo entrance as a way to sneak in a rather raunchy joke instead.

With the good, the bad, and the ugly gracing our television screens last night, keep scrolling for the five best and the five worst limo entrances from the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor…

Best: Daisy Kent

Screengrab via ABC

It’s a little red truck hauling a Christmas tree! Given that 25-year-old account executive Daisy Kent was born and raised on a Christmas tree farm, the Minnesota native made quite the impression when she pulled up to the Bachelor Mansion in a vehicle that was much different than the typical limousine, giving Joey Graziadei a glimpse into both her upbringing and her life beyond The Bachelor. In our opinion, this entrance was the perfect combination of cute and classy, as well as a great way for The Bachelor himself to get to know Daisy on a deeper level from the very first impression.

Worst: Zoe Antona

Screengrab via ABC

A 24-year-old artist from Atlanta, Georgia named Zoe Antona took an extremely bold approach when it came to her limo entrance, unveiling a tray of bananas that were cut into quite a few different sizes. Implying that these bananas were something NSFW, she asked Joey, “Which one would you say you resonate with?” and to follow this rather raunchy statement, the Pennsylvania native chose a medium-sized piece. While her gesture did not win over Joey Graziadei — causing her to be eliminated during the first rose ceremony of the season — she definitely made a memorable impression, as well as gave fans of The Bachelor franchise a much more intimate look into Joey than we were hoping for on night one.

Best: Rachel Nance

Screengrab via ABC

A 26-year-old ICU nurse named Rachel Nance is another contestant who gave Joey a glimpse into her life beyond The Bachelor during her limo entrance, gifting the Pennsylvania native a Kukui Nut lei upon her arrival. Given that Rachel stems from Honolulu, Hawaii, this was the perfect way to show The Bachelor himself a little bit of her culture in a simple yet sweet manner.

Worst: Kayla Rodgers

Image via ABC

A limo entrance that seriously left us stunned came from a 27-year-old guidance counselor named Kayla Rodgers, who made some loud moaning and groaning sounds before coming out of the limo, ultimately implying something NSFW. Stepping out of the limo and locking eyes with an extremely confused Joey, she coyly confirmed, “I was just practicing my tennis grunts,” turning a rather raunchy joke into one that incorporated his career as a tennis professional. Unfortunately, Kayla and Joey were not a perfect match (no pun intended), with the Ohio native failing to receive a rose during the first rose ceremony of the season.

Best: Kelsey Anderson

Screengrab via ABC

Stemming from New Orleans, Louisiana, Kelsey Anderson gave Joey a glimpse into the Big Easy by gifting the Pennsylvania native a voodoo doll during her limo entrance. The 25-year-old junior project manager then gave the voodoo doll a smooch, something in which Joey pretended to feel as well. We love a man goes along with a joke!

Worst: Taylor Wiens

Screengrab via ABC

A recruiter from Chicago, Illinois named Taylor Wiens wanted to offer Joey as much support as possible during his The Bachelor debut, bringing what might be the biggest bra that has ever graced our television screens during her limo entrance. “I wanted to show you I’m here for the massive support,” the 23-year-old detailed, to which Joey replied “This is a huge bra” with some goo goo eyes. How random is that?

Best: Edwina Dorbor

Image via ABC

An entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia named Edwina Dorbor knows that food is the key to a man’s heart! Just like Daisy, Rachel, and Kelsey, the 25-year-old gave Joey a glimpse into her life beyond The Bachelor by sharing a dish with him that she seemingly cooked herself. While we failed to see her full limo entrance on our television screens, Edwina captioned an Instagram post “Liberia has the best jollof,” implying that her limo entrance was a nod to her Liberian culture.

Worst: Lauren Hollinger

Image via ABC

A 28-year-old registered nurse from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania named Lauren Hollinger — one half of the sister duo who will be fighting for the heart of the hunky Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor season 28 — arrived with two cans of beer, admitting to The Bachelor himself that she never loses a shotgun race. Because of this, Lauren and Joey shotgunned the cans of beer together, and unsurprisingly, the former beat the latter by a long shot. With Joey letting out a large belch, the pair shared a few awkward smiles with one another on the steps of the Bachelor Mansion, however, Lauren still managed to receive a rose after this stunt.

Best: Chandler Dewgard

Image via ABC

A 24-year-old graphic designer from New York, New York named Chandler Dewgard kept things short and sweet, referencing the television show Friends during her limo entrance. Since her name is Chandler and his name is Joey — two of the show’s most beloved characters — she told The Bachelor himself, “I’ll be there for you,” ultimately referencing the theme song of the series. How clever is that?

Worst: Kyra Brusch

Image via ABC

Last but certainly not least, a 26-year-old paralegal from Miami, Florida named Kyra Brusch screamed in Joey’s face…

That’s it. That’s the limo entrance.

After meeting each and every contestant during the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, who will steal the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei in the end? To find out for yourself, catch new episodes of beloved competition series on Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.