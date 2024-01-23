A suggestive banana, secret sisters, and 5 other wild moments from Joey Graziadei’s ‘The Bachelor’ debut

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s official — Joey Graziadei has officially made his debut as the lead of season 28 of The Bachelor in a premiere that was jam-packed with wild moments.

With a set of secret sisters, a woman whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei this season, the cast — consisting of the most hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise to appear on a single season — contains contestants from all different walks of life. Because of this, we are anything but surprised that there were quite a few conflicting personalities (and actions) during the premiere episode!

From a suggestive banana to a shotgun race and beyond, keep scrolling for seven of the wackiest moments from the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, just in case you missed all of the hullabaloo last night (January 22)…

Zoe Antona’s limo entrance, featuring a suggestive banana

Screengrab via ABC

Starting things off, a 24-year-old artist from Atlanta, Georgia named Zoe Antona took an extremely bold approach when it came to her limo entrance. While her gesture did not win over Joey Graziadei — causing her to be eliminated during the first rose ceremony of the season — she definitely made a memorable impression!

As for what this limo entrance entailed, the Georgia native unveiled a tray of bananas, cut into quite a few different sizes. Implying that these bananas were something NSFW, she asked Joey, “Which one would you say you resonate with?” To follow this rather raunchy statement, the Pennsylvania native chose a medium-sized piece, giving fans of The Bachelor franchise a much more intimate look into Joey than we were hoping for on night one.

Kayla Rodgers’ limo entrance, featuring “tennis grunts”

Image via ABC

Another limo entrance that caused our jaw to drop came from a 27-year-old guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio named Kayla Rodgers, who made some loud moaning and groaning sounds before coming out of the limo. You can guess what that was implying…

Stepping out of the limo and locking eyes with an extremely confused Joey, she coyly confirmed, “I was just practicing my tennis grunts.” Despite turning a rather raunchy joke into one that incorporated his career as a tennis professional, Kayla and Joey were not a perfect match (no pun intended), ultimately resulting in her elimination during the first rose ceremony of the season.

Taylor Wiens’ limo entrance, featuring a “huge bra”

Screengrab via ABC

A 23-year-old recruiter from Chicago, Illinois named Taylor Wiens wanted to offer Joey as much support as possible during his The Bachelor debut, bringing what might be the biggest bra that has ever graced our television screens during her limo entrance. “I wanted to show you I’m here for the massive support,” Taylor detailed, to which Joey replied “This is a huge bra” with some goo goo eyes.

Lauren Hollinger’s limo entrance, featuring a shotgun race

Image via ABC

The last limo entrance on our list came from a 28-year-old registered nurse from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania named Lauren Hollinger, one half of the sister duo who will be fighting for the heart of the hunky Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor season 28. While her sister’s limo entrance was pretty forgettable, Lauren left Joey something to be remembered: Heartburn.

Arriving with two cans of beer, the 28-year-old admitted to The Bachelor himself that she never loses a shotgun race. Because of this, Lauren and Joey shotgunned the cans of beer together, and unsurprisingly, the former beat the latter by a long shot. With Joey letting out a large belch, the pair shared a few smiles with one another on the steps of the Bachelor Mansion, ultimately allowing Lauren to receive a rose and live to see another day on the show.

Allison and Lauren Hollinger hiding the fact that they are sisters

Image via ABC

Speaking of this sister duo, Allison and Lauren Hollinger agreed to keep the fact that they are related a secret from their fellow contestants, but after a few hours in the Bachelor Mansion — and likely a few too many glasses of wine — the pair decided to spill the beans and address “the elephant in the room.” Telling all of the women that they are sisters, everyone was extremely confused yet unsurprised, staring at Allison and Lauren in silence in an oh-so awkward moment.

Jessica “Jess” Edwards kissing and telling

Image via ABC

With Allison and Lauren Hollinger aside, a few more wild moments came from a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego, California named Jessica “Jess” Edwards, who shared the first kiss of the evening with Joey Graziadei after deeming him to be “a walking green flag.” She continued with a smile, “You are everything I’ve been looking for in a partner and a relationship,” before sharing a smooch with The Bachelor himself while sitting on a speedboat.

Things went downhill when an extremely excited — and likely an extremely tipsy — Jess returned to the Bachelor Mansion, telling the rest of the women that she shared “a little smoochy-poo” with the Pennsylvania native. While each and every Joey Graziadei hopeful was shocked by her decision to kiss and tell, Taylor Wiens was arguably the most offended, explaining in a confessional that the moment was “very disrespectful” and “awkward” and “uncomfortable” and “weird.” We seriously could not agree more!

Jessica “Jess” Edwards stealing Joey for a second time

Image via ABC

Jessica “Jess” Edwards and Taylor Wiens butt heads for the second time when the former decided to take time with Joey away from the latter, despite already chatting with him (and even locking lips). “Do you care if I steal him for a quick sec?” she said to Taylor, all while admitting that she’s “not trying to be that girl,” but the damage was already done.

After having a heated conversation with one another as soon as Jess returned to the Bachelor Mansion, both Jess and Taylor received a rose during the first rose ceremony of the season nonetheless, however, it is safe to say that the pair will not be the best of friends throughout the show.

Meeting each and every suitress during the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, who will steal the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei in the end? To find out for yourself, catch new episodes of beloved competition series on Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. This season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!