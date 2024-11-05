‘Dancing With the Stars’ contestant Ilona Maher spills the tea on who’s slid into her DMs lately

If you have been keeping up with Ilona Maher since the 2024 Paris Olympics, you would know that the bronze medalist has been extremely open about her love life (or lack thereof), going viral on TikTok for her videos looking for love in the “Olympic Villa.” Putting a Love Island-esque twist on the iconic Olympic Village — as well as sharing numerous other silly videos throughout the Olympic Games — Ilona gained quite the fanbase via TikTok, amassing three million followers and becoming a social media sensation, ultimately landing a spot on Dancing With the Stars season 33.

After seven weeks, Ilona and her professional dance partner, Alan Bersten, have found themselves in the final six on Dancing With the Stars, eager to take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Aside from bringing home the bacon at the end of the beloved competition series, Ilona is eager to find herself a brand new boo as well, flirting with fellow DWTS contestant Danny Amendola — and shooting her shot with his friends — pitching herself as the next Bachelorette leading lady, and more.

Because of how open she has been about her relationship status, Ilona’s supporters have all been wondering the exact same thing: has she had any luck?

According to the DWTS contestant herself, Ilona’s DMs have been flooded as of late, however, the messages are not from who you would expect…

Here’s what she had to say in a recent interview with PEOPLE, shared via Instagram:

When asked who has been sliding into her DMs, Ilona swiftly replied “that’s crazy,” before spilling some serious tea.

Believe it or not, there are no boys in her DMs, but “very positive moms” instead — how hilarious is that?

“It’s all very positive moms, they’re all like, ‘I love what you’ve done for my daughter.’ I’m like, ‘Where’s the NFL players? Where’d they go? I thought there’d be more. No billionaires in here? I thought there’d be more.’ It’s okay, but I love you moms. Keep sending me DMs. I love them.”

Said moms then took to the comment section of the Instagram reel, eager to play matchmaker for Ilona.

“Now millions of moms will be playing matchmaker. I feel like this would be a good Hallmark movie.” “Ok but seriously what’s your type? Nobody loves playing matchmaker more than moms. We’re ready for the task!” “Let’s all tag a NFL player… I’m not into sports, so idk who they are, but sporty moms should show up and start tagging.”

To see whether or not she has any luck — with the help of the “very positive moms,” of course — it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with Ilona via Instagram @ilonamaher and TikTok @ilonamaher for any further updates regarding her relationship status.

Additionally to see whether or not she and Alan take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, catch brand-new episodes of Dancing With the Stars each and every Tuesday via ABC or Disney Plus, with next-day streaming via Hulu as well.

After all, if none of the moms end up playing matchmaker, her professional dance partner is single and ready to mingle, just a few steps away…

