As “Crisis on Infinite Earths” draws nearer, we’ve seen Barry Allen become more accepting of his fated death in the coming crossover. I mean, it’s not like he wants to die, but he’s willing to heroically sacrifice himself so that his loved ones – and everyone in existence, for that matter – may go on living.

Given that, we’re about to start seeing Barry readying Cisco Ramon as new Team Flash leader. It’s kind of odd to do so now that Cisco has given up his Vibe powers, but I guess he can run tech support well enough while Killer Frost and Elongated Man do their thing in the field.

Further hinting at Cisco coming to the forefront are these newly released photos from The Flash episode 6×05, “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach.” For those who are current on news pertaining to the series, they already know this to be the night when Danny Trejo returns as Breacher. And most fortunate for us all, he does feature in a few of the images.

Strangely enough, the Scarlet Speedster himself didn’t appear in a single one of those pictures, so I’m guessing we’re really in for a Cisco-centric adventure. Hey, that’s fine with me, especially if that means seeing more of Victoria Park as Kamilla. And judging by these photos, we will.

Also on hand for a snapshot is that of Harrison Nash Wells, the latest doppelganger to be played by Tom Cavanagh. Time will tell if his search for Eternium will turn up more Shazam references, but I’m not holding my breath on the Big Red Cheese himself appearing. After all, how long have Arrowverse producers been dangling that Ted Kord carrot in front of our faces?

For more info, be sure to check out the official synopsis:

DANNY TREJO GUEST STARS — Cisco’s (Carlos Valdes) faith in his ability to fill Barry’s (Grant Gustin) shoes as Team Leader is upended when he learns of a shocking murder. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) trusts no one except herself to hunt down the dangerous Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Joshua V. Gilbert (#605).

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights on The CW, with “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach” scheduled for November 5th.