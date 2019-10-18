New Flash Synopsis Reveals When Danny Trejo Will Return

As much as I’ve loved The Flash, it’s been well-documented that I didn’t really care for season 4. Still, that broadcast year did produce at least a few bright spots, one of them being Danny Trejo’s Breacher. Long story short, he was the interdimensional bounty hunter father of Gypsy, and had a knack for being a pain in the neck to her boyfriend, Cisco Ramon.

Considering how Cisco and Gypsy are no longer an item and the former has a new lady in his life, that doesn’t necessarily mean there isn’t room for Breacher. With the coming Crisis looming, the STAR Labs crew could certainly use a man of his talents.

Well, thanks to the official synopsis for episode 6×05, “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach,” we know exactly when Breacher will return:

DANNY TREJO GUEST STARS – Cisco’s (Carlos Valdes) faith in his ability to fill Barry’s (Grant Gustin) shoes as Team Leader is upended when he learns of a shocking murder. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) trusts no one except herself to hunt down the dangerous Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Joshua V. Gilbert (#605). Original airdate 11/5/2019.

After reading that, I’m intrigued to learn more about Cisco filling “Barry’s shoes as Team Leader.” Perhaps now that the Scarlet Speedster has accepted his fated death in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” he thinks it best that the squad continue fighting evil in Central City – and who better to lead them than Cisco?

Elsewhere, it appears as though we should expect for Caitlin Snow’s past history with Ramsey Rosso to continue rearing its head now that he’s slowly transitioning to his Bloodwork persona. All signs point toward him embracing his monstrous form in the episode airing a week prior, so maybe we’ll be treated to a Killer Frost-Bloodwork smackdown here.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights on The CW, with “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach” scheduled for November 5th.