‘Daredevil: Born Again’ moving its production to Harlem surely means only one thing

The fact that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll haven’t been invited back as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page is a huge blow, for sure, but Daredevil: Born Again looks set to deliver in terms of other character returns we want to see. This week’s news that the long-awaited revival of the Netflix favorite had finally started shooting was swiftly followed by the announcement that Jon Bernthal would be back as the Punisher, which opened the floodgates to rumors that even more of the Defenders will likewise be involved.

On that note, the latest update from the production has only increased hopes that one particular member of that street-wise superhero team is on their way back to the MCU. As shared on Instagram by thecuriousptowner, “Out the Kitchen” — the working title for Born Again — will be shooting in Harlem next week, which is news that will surely cause any fan of a certain bullet-proof vigilante to sit up and take notice.

Harlem, eh? Dang, if only there was a popular Marvel character already due for a screen return who comes from that burg.

All right, yes, cards on the table. Of course, Daredevil filming in Harlem is only making fans think of one thing: Mike Colter might be heading for a cameo as Luke Cage. Although, given what’s happening with Henson and Woll, folks are trying not to get too carried away.

Well, some are, others are taking two plus two and somehow getting 50,000.

Those familiar with past seasons are warning, though, that there might actually be nothing to see here…

There’s only one thing to say in times like this. To quote Luke himself:

Mike Colter has been hanging around with fellow rumored returnee Krysten Ritter as of late, so there’s certainly hope that Power Man could be on his way. We’d best stay tuned to further Daredevil: Born Again developments for more.