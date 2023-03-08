Jon Bernthal is already coming out all guns blazing to mark his return as the Punisher

In news that we were all waiting for, Daredevil: Born Again is officially set to bring back at least one of Matt Murdock’s fellow Defenders Saga heroes. Following the long-awaited revival finally going before cameras this week, it’s been announced that Jon Bernthal will be reprising his widely acclaimed take on Frank Castle aka the Marvel universe’s most lethal vigilante, the Punisher.

Clearly excited to be back in the MCU, the actor himself has wasted no time celebrating his return to his most beloved role by publishing the perfect post on Instagram. Foregoing any kind of caption, Bernthal took to social media to share a screenshot that’s hopefully pretty indicative of what we’re going to get from the Punisher’s unexpected Disney Plus debut — a furious Frank coming out all guns blazing, sporting his iconic skull insignia on his chest.

This screenshot is an extremely appropriate picture to post in this instance as it comes from the concluding scene of the final episode of The Punisher season two, which for a long while there looked to be the last time that Bernthal would ever get to embody this character. Thankfully, we now know that isn’t the case, although more cynical fans are already worrying that the Mouse House is going to sand down what makes Castle so great.

At this juncture, it’s unclear how big a presence the Punisher will have in Born Again, but considering the Hell’s Kitchen crusader and Castle had a fascinating partnership/rivalry in the Netflix series, any reunion for the pair should result in some thrilling drama. The 18-part Daredevil: Born Again is on course to premiere on streaming in early 2024.