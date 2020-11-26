Daredevil Rights Finally Return To Marvel Studios This Sunday

Remember when Netflix cancelled Daredevil and we found out that Marvel Studios couldn’t make use of the Hornhead again until two years had elapsed? Well, this weekend the time has finally come for Matt Murdock to return home.

Sunday, November 29th marks two years to the day since the streaming giant announced that the series wouldn’t be receiving a fourth season. And as per the rules of the agreement between the parties, Marvel will officially get the rights back to the vigilante later this week and can use him however they see fit once again. If they haven’t gotten them back already, that is, as there’ve been whispers that they might’ve regained them ahead of schedule.

In any case, over the past few years, there’s been much speculation about where Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear will reappear. It was widely discussed that he could factor into Spider-Man 3 as Peter Parker’s lawyer, but he’s unlikely to feature in a major – or even any – role in the film now that it’s set to be a multiverse-related adventure with already too many characters involved.

That being said, Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton claims that Marvel chief Kevin Feige is keen to preserve the adult edge of the hero that worked so well in the Netflix show, with the scooper hypothesizing that Daredevill will return in a new TV project headed for Hulu rather than Disney Plus. There’ve been various reports on the series’ revival since Netflix axed it, with some claiming this and others claiming that, but this does seem highly plausible.

Sutton has also previously stated that Marvel’s set to enter into talks with Cox in December to discuss suiting up as Murdock again and we know that Vincent D’Onofrio is keen to come back as Kingpin, so we’d expect some deals to be made soon. Jon Bernthal may also be in with a chance of reprising the Punisher, but as for fellow Defenders stars Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter and Finn Jones, the future is less certain.

Now that the Daredevil rights are about to revert to Marvel, though, the good news is that we could get some concrete updates on the character’s return to Hell’s Kitchen soon. Watch this space.