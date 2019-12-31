The Mandalorian season 1 finale introduced a major artifact from Star Wars lore into the show, which created a way for an iconic villain to return in the second season of the Disney Plus series. As fans will know, this artifact is the Darksaber, which was previously wielded by Darth Maul in The Clone Wars and Rebels animated series. So, does this mean Maul could return in the next run? Maybe, and both the character’s physical performer and voice actor might just be teasing it.

First of all, Ray Park – who first embodied the Sith apprentice in The Phantom Menace – shared a snap of himself in full Maul get-up on Instagram. ‘”Meet me on Dathomir” SITH LIFE!’ reads his caption, referencing the villain’s words to Qi’Ra in his shocking cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Park’s post on its own might not point to much, as the actor is proud of his role in the Star Wars universe and has often called for a return as the character following Solo. However, the timing of his post is definitely intriguing. It gets even more so when you consider that Sam Witwer – Maul’s voice actor in the animated shows and Solo – also reacted to The Mandalorian season finale on Twitter.

“I’m a little angry. No. Furious,” Witwer tweeted. “Just watched Mandalorian. That’s MINE.” The star is referencing the Darksaber, of course, and how he’s not pleased that Moff Gideon was revealed to now own it, when Maul was once its master. So, is Witwer teasing that Maul could turn up in season 2 to challenge Gideon for the weapon?

Deadline did report this week that several familiar faces from across the Skywalker saga would show up in The Mandalorian season 2, and given the Darksaber’s surprise introduction, there’s certainly a thread to pull on there that could lead to Maul coming back. It’s too soon to say for sure what’ll happen, but fans had best keep a close eye on Park and Witwer’s social media pages for any further hints along these lines.