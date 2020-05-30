Watch: David Tennant Returns In New Doctor Who Minisode

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on people all around the world, but Doctor Who fans have benefited from a group of creatives, both old and new, who’ve delivered a ton of new content over the last few months to keep Whovians entertained.

Indeed, it’s getting more and more difficult keeping sane with all the social distancing rules and curfews in place to curb the spread of the infectious disease. And even if not for that, the fact that people have to spend more time at home self-isolating without much to do is enough to drive everyone over the edge, especially now that the entertainment industry has also essentially come to a halt. The crew of the TARDIS, on the other hand, continue to save time and space on an unbreakable streak.

Over the past couple of weeks, Emily Cook, who serves as the senior editor of Doctor Who Magazine, has organized a lot of online watch-along events with cast members and producers. Additionally, former showrunners Russell T. Davies and Steven Moffat have returned to pen new stories about their respective Doctors. Cook’s latest attempt, though, surpasses everything she’s done so far. Based on a short story by Davies, “The Secret of Novice Hame” brings back David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor in a new animated short to show the fate of the Sisters of Plentitude on New Earth.

The Sisters of Plentitude were first introduced in season 2 when the Doctor and Rose visited the planet of New Earth and combatted a disease. Which is just as well, when you think about it. In fact, what better way to pay tribute to the healthcare workers who are putting their lives at stake every day to take care of COVID-19 patients than dedicating a story to a sacred order of nuns sworn to help the sick?

So, if you’ve missed David Tennant’s charismatic portrayal of the Last of the Time Lords, be sure to check out the new Doctor Who minisode and learn the ultimate secret of Novice Hame.