David Tennant Wants To Swap Doctor Who For Star Trek

David Tennant has managed to tick off roles in a fair few iconic franchises over his career so far. He’s obviously most famous as the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who, but he’s also appeared in Harry Potter as Barty Crouch Jr., the Marvel universe as Kilgrave in Jessica Jones and he even turned up for a minor role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. There’s one he’s yet to check off his list, though, and that’s Star Trek. But Tennant has plans to rectify that at some point.

While taking part in a Reddit AMA to promote the latest season of his podcast, David Tennant Does a Podcast With…, the Scottish star was asked if he had any interest in joining the Trek universe. Tennant revealed that he does, especially after chatting with Mr. Sulu himself, George Takei, in one of the upcoming episodes of his show.

“Star Trek would be great,” Tennant replied. “After talking to George Takei for the podcast I’ve got a bit immersed in it.”

Tennant is already in a pretty exclusive club of actors who’ve starred in both Doctor Who and Star Wars, so it would be very cool if he could manage to appear in all three of those sci-fi universes. He’s a hugely versatile actor, too, so he could be cast as anything from a heroic Starfleet captain to some evil villain threatening the galaxy. Get on it, CBS!

During this same AMA, Tennant also revealed that he’s up for swapping Marvel for DC. In response to a fan’s question, he said: “I’m very happy to play whoever DC suggest.” If he did, he’d be following fellow Doctor Peter Capaldi over to the Distinguished Competition, as Capaldi is set to appear in The Suicide Squad. In fact, he’ll be taking part in next weekend’s DC FanDome.

While we wait to see him join Star Trek, David Tennant still plays the Doctor in new Doctor Who audio dramas for Big Finish. And you can listen to his latest podcast, with The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons, here.