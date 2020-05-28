Home / tv

DC Fans Demanding More Arrowverse Shows on HBO Max

HBO Max launched yesterday, and early subscribers are already impressed with the amount of quality content on the streaming service. There’s much for DC fans to enjoy, for instance, with a whole host of live-action movies – both classic and recent – and animated films, as well as a few TV shows, already up on the site. That said, Arrowverse lovers are disappointed that only one of The CW’s DC series is on HBO Max at present – Batwoman season 1.

If you want to catch up on Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning, you’ll have to head over to Netflix. Reactions to this news vary on social media, with some just confused by why the decision has been made. Even Batman himself doesn’t get it.

If you want to know the real reason, it’s actually because of Netflix retaining the streaming rights for the previous Arrowverse shows. As Batwoman only started last year, HBO Max was able to secure the rights in advance. However, this hasn’t stopped fans from demanding that the rest of the Arrowverse be made available on the service, too.

Some are also flummoxed by which shows can be shared with DC Universe and which can’t. Doom Patrol is on the service, but Titans and Swamp Thing aren’t?

While some are blown away by all the DC content on HBO Max, others can only see the many titles that are missing. It’s not just the Arrowverse and the DC Universe shows, as this tweeter makes clear.

Obviously, over time, HBO Max will no doubt acquire many of these other properties to fill out its catalogue. We also don’t know what’s going to happen with DC Universe long-term, with many expecting it to be folded into Max at some stage. For the moment, though, yes – you can watch Batwoman on the site, but you’ll have to head over to Netflix to catch the rest of the Arrowverse.

