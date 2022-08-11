DC fans pitch WB a fourth option for what to do with ‘The Flash’ — cast Grant Gustin

In the wake of Ezra Miller being charged with a felony burglary earlier this week, only the latest in the actor’s recent troubles with the law, Warner Bros. has reportedly narrowed down its plans for what to do with the increasingly weighty albatross that is The Flash movie down to just three, although DC fans have come up with a fourth option that they personally much prefer.

The three options are 1) get Ezra Miller to clear the air in an interview and go ahead as planned. 2) Release the movie next summer, but keep Miller out of the promotional tour and recast him in the sequel. And the third and most drastic course of action; scrap the whole thing and assign it to the same cinematic limbo as Batgirl.

Interestingly, although you might think this would be the least-appealing scenario, the Flash fandom seems to have decided en masse that WB should go with option 3, so that the studio can start again on a new Flash film that stars Arrowverse alum Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, something a lot of people have wanted ever since 2014.

or hire grant gustin because not only has he played the flash in the arrowverse, but he's also not a wanted criminal. just a thought https://t.co/3JPfCfOPSH — 𝓼𝓾𝓷 -𝓦𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓼 𝓯𝓸𝓻 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓯𝓾𝓽𝓾𝓻𝓮 🦇 (@tripodscorpion) August 11, 2022

I’ll take number two, please, with a side of Grant Gustin.

Number 2 with Grant Gustin https://t.co/xMcRHZ5V7o — Kane🐐 (@kaneflores20) August 11, 2022

Just make a new movie. It’s that simple, apparently.

Lol fuck it, do option 3 and make a new movie with Grant Gustin, making him the main universe flash 😭 https://t.co/Gr3UCK5uGj — ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@PatekWaterBndr) August 11, 2022

Don’t forget the all-important fourth point.

3, and then 4) call grant gustin https://t.co/MscX539MYh — DJ JJ Frankie JJ (@DJJordanJetson_) August 11, 2022

You’re right, that is completely uncomplicated.

delay. reshoot with grant gustin. then boom a non complicated release https://t.co/2aJ04kUXgg — qu⚡️ (@ItsDakSZN) August 11, 2022

They’re even willing to stomach a unholy CG Gustin-Miller hybrid.

Just CGI Grant Gustin in https://t.co/yc5oZhZxj9 — MEM🫠 (@I_amGuillermo) August 11, 2022

What are we talking? $10?

How much to CGI Grant Gustin over his face? https://t.co/HaO4igpUYm — #DORK (@DORKpodcast) August 11, 2022

The fans know what they want.

GRANT GUSTIN DEDICATED 10 YEARS DAMN NEAR TO THE ROLE OF THE FLASH. GIVE THE FANS WHAT THEY WANT https://t.co/xAqU9L7Pji — MostDopeMike🎧🏁 (@_MostDopeMike) August 11, 2022

For years, the trade-off with Gustin not being the movie Flash was that he was still playing the role on TV. However, with The CW wrapping up the show after nine seasons next year, Gustin is now free to theoretically hop aboard the DCEU train and replace Miller — who he has shared the screen with in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover — should that be something the studio actually wants. There’s no doubt that it’s something a vocal portion of the fandom desires, though.

The Flash remains scheduled to sprint into theaters on June 23, 2023.