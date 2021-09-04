Despite Petitions To Have It Cancelled, This New Show On Netflix Is A Surprise Hit

Sometimes Netflix announces a new show and fans go absolutely wild with excitement and other times people are simply curious to see what a new show has to offer. Rarely do shows face upwards of 113k dislikes on the YouTube video of their first trailer when it drops but one of the newest shows on the platform got that much hate. In fact, several petitions were even started to try and get the show canceled before its premiere.

The show currently holds a dismal 20% Tomatometer rating and only a slightly better 39% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes right now. Despite this, Q-Force has landed on Netflix with audiences — especially queer viewers — seeming to now have a lot of praise for the show on Twitter.

“A gay superspy and his scrappy LGBTQ squad fight to prove themselves to the agency that underestimated them. Today, West Hollywood… tomorrow, the world!” Synopsis From Netflix

Many users have taken to Twitter to defend the show and encourage people to give it a chance despite initial impressions. Is the book more than its cover?

q-force is really fucking funny actually pic.twitter.com/4PRXI1eS3g — Belltoad (@macintosh_vevo) September 2, 2021

I’m watching Q-Force and I want to be her pic.twitter.com/8f6L7Nljm8 September 2, 2021

Okay but like… Q-force is actually really good and this is why we give stuff a chance and not base our entire opinion of a thing off of a minute long trailer and the depths of twitter.



Also Stat is the best character pic.twitter.com/bchzdWQyG6 — Layne 🎵ART HIATUS🎵 (@Layne_M_ink) September 2, 2021

honestly after watching the whole season q-force deserves a s2 because I’m fully convinced Netflix forced them to pander to death so that it would sell like…by the end of the season it kinda feels like a whole different show compared to how it started — juno 🍀 (@juno_jinx) September 2, 2021

