‘DI Ray’ season 2 episode 4 release date confirmed

With season 2 already at full speed, the British procedural series DI Ray has amped things up a notch even further. Raising the bar established by its premiere, the second season has continued with its complex crime-solving scenarios and intensely intimate storytelling. Over the course of the first three episodes, we’ve seen Rachita (Ray) deal with several connected crimes that have tested her limits on both a personal and professional level. And things appear to be growing worse right now.

We are halfway through the six-episode TV series, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Now that she’s returned, Ray is attempting to solve the horrifying death of Birmingham celebrity Frank Chapman. There’s a lot of pressure on her, and time is running out. Every clue and lead is important to crack the case, but with so many secrets and hidden motives, finding the truth is no easy task.

When and where to watch episode 4 of DI Ray?

Season 2 of DI Ray premiered on June 16, 2024, and has since followed a Sunday release schedule. Episode 4 has already been uploaded since Sunday, July 7, and is accessible to view. As with previous episodes, you can catch up on the series on popular streaming platforms, including: Prime Video, Apple TV, and The PBS app, depending on your location. Also, if all goes according to plan, episode 5 of DI Ray will debut on July 14 and the season finale will air one week later on July 21.

What to expect from the latest episode?

Episode 3 left us with conflicting ideas about what lay ahead. In “The Hunt for Rav,” Ray goes above and beyond to locate a strong lead for her current investigation. The opening scene kicked off with Ray crouching over Dave Chapman’s lifeless body. She’s now further away from any sort of lead as the pressure to find a connection grew, as well as the unsettling possibility that a gang war is imminent. With no other options, she turned to her ex-fiancé for information, but even that came with a small price, as he attempted to blackmail her with their past.

Thankfully, that didn’t work, and she now has a new identity that will provide her with a fresh lead for her investigation. Lou Kirby, her new lead, was a former colleague of the late Frank Chapman. Ultimately, the series ended with an unsuccessful attempt to apprehend Rav, who was in charge of Dave’s death.

Episode 4 is titled “A Test of Wills,” and the official synopsis hints at Ray’s attempts to work on investigating the new lead, while simultaneously battling past trauma. She also suspects one of her team members is on to her, and that might prove dangerous to the investigation.

