Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Snoop Dogg smiles while sitting in his chair on NBC's 'The Voice.'
Image via NBC
Category:
TV
News

Did a ‘Voice’ singer’s emotional song really reduce Snoop Dogg to tears?

"That's real music, that's real singing."
Staci White
Staci White
|

Published: Nov 13, 2024 01:06 pm

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 26 of The Voice

Recommended Videos

Snoop Dogg’s team has been dominating this season of The Voice, and the first night of Knockouts showed why these singers are a force to be reckoned with.  Though all of team Snoop knocked it out of the park, one singer’s performance brought the coaches to tears — including Snoop Dogg himself.  

Austyns Stancil gave an emotional performance of the Luther Vandross song “Dance With My Father” and explained why he chose the song to Snoop and guest Mega Mentor Sting. “Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of my father’s death,” he shared, prompting Snoop to give Stancil a big hug. 

Snoop encouraged Stancil to sing the song in honor of his father but to hold back his tears during the performance. After singing for the two men, Snoop was visibly moved to tears — Sting, while not visibly crying, joked he was “on the inside” but couldn’t show his emotions because “you know, I’m British.” 

Snoop is no stranger to the grief of losing a parent after his mother died in 2021. When Stancil asked Snoop how he managed to perform while grieving, the coach shared that he did break down on stage once after his mother’s death. “After that, I never cried again on stage for my mama, because I know that’s what she wanted me to do,” he told Stancil about his decision to keep performing in her memory. “When she was here, I made her proud. I’m going to keep making her proud.” 

Later in the episode, Stancil sang the song in front of the other coaches, moving Reba McEntire and Snoop to tears, and earning a standing ovation from Michael Bublé and Gwen Stefani. “It’s amazing how healing music is,” McEntire said after the performance. “Your dad’s not with us, my dad’s not with us. So this is a song that, yeah, goes to the heart. Very powerful.” Stefani complimented Stancil’s vocal performance while Bublé told Stancil and fellow team Snoop members Christina Eagle and Jake Tankersley that they were “a perfect example of why Snoop is great for The Voice.” 

Bublé further complimented Stancil, saying “you need to be special” to sing a Luther Vandross song. “If I was Snoop, I would probably have to pick you.” Snoop did pick Stancil as the winner of the Knockout after he was moved by his performance and character. “Austyns was the winner based off spirit, personality, and how he composed himself to hold in all of that pain and all of that loss to give us a great performance,” Snoop said of his decision. “You can’t stop emotion when emotion hits you. Tears start falling, chills on your back — that’s real music, that’s real singing.” 

Snoop was especially fortunate during this Knockout, as his team finished the episode essentially unscathed. Although she would have survived the night regardless after the other coaches turned their chairs to steal her, Snoop chose to save Eagle. Eagle gave a powerful performance of Marin Morris’ “My Church,” winning over the rest of the coaches after only Snoop chose her during the Blind Auditions. Tankersley, who sang Luke Combs’ “Going, Going, Gone,” was then saved by Stefani. 

Bublé was right about Snoop being great for The Voice if only because he’s such a joy to watch. The man was positively giddy to see all of his team survive the night, telling the coaches that his team doesn’t really leave, “they just switch locations.” His enthusiasm and love for the contestants is infectious and brings some much-needed light during this past week

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Staci White
Staci White
Since the moment she listened to her first Britney Spears CD at the tender age of six, Staci has been a lover of all things pop culture. She graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in Linguistics and somehow turned her love of music, movies, and media into a career as an entertainment writer. When she’s not writing for WGTC, she’s busy fulfilling her own pop star dreams as a singer/songwriter or hanging out at her local coffee shops.
twitter