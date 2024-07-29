‘Making Music Dreams Come True’: ‘The Voice’ is returning for season 26 with 2 returning coaches and 2 total surprises

The Voice has introduced many talented and hard-working artists to the world, and our wait for the new season is nearly over, finally. Season 26 is set to be released on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on NBC.

Not much information has been revealed about the new season. But fans expect something similar to what the production did with superstars Dan + Shay’s introduction as mentors, which marked the very first time in the show’s 13-year history that two coaches took a seat on the judges’ panel as a pair.

The Voice season 26 will premiere on Monday, September 23, 2024

The Voice will give artists a chance to work with talented A-list singers and songwriters, including Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, who will be returning for the brand new season, alongside new mentors Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé. This switch-up is to give all contestants equal opportunity to be guided by singing superstars.

For the uninitiated, in this singing competition series, artists from all backgrounds including country, pop, and R&B are welcomed to showcase their talents in front of the judges. But the object of the game isn’t to be a judge’s favorite contestant, but to win the votes of the live audience and the viewers watching the show at home.

The contestants compete in four rounds if they make it through the blind auditions, and these four stages include:

Battle Rounds

Knockouts

Playoffs

Live Performance Shows

Fans are excited to see whether celebrities will appear on the show. The Emmy-nominated series’ showrunner Audrey Morrissey hinted at a potential switch-up in the format. Without mentioning too many details, she teased that the production is “constantly thinking about that return on investment” to add interesting new elements to the show.

