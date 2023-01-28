Did Justin Roiland write the best ‘Rick and Morty’ episodes?

As the Justin Roiland saga continues, debates over everything Rick and Morty have spawned all over the internet from whether or not the show can continue without him to should Dan Harmon be gone too? In this latest debate, fans discuss whether or not Justin Roiland wrote the best episodes for the show.

Roiland was co-creator with Dan Harmon for the show that was first released in 2013. The sixth season has been released and the seventh has already been written, but Roiland won’t be a part of the show after being fired from it when sexual misconduct claims and a domestic violence charge were leveled against him. In the aftermath, Dan Harmon and crew will have to pick up the pieces and find replacements for the voices as well as writers to continue with season 8 if there is to be one.

Is that such a big deal? It doesn’t seem so when one look at the Rick and Morty IMDb page reveals that Roiland only directed one episode and wrote only six. He was the voice of both Rick and Morty for all 61 episodes so far, but fans are certain they can find a perfectly suitable replacement.

For some fans, it’s not about the writing but everything else that he brought to the show. Some fans think that his energy will be hard to replace.

The debate will go back and forth over who is more important to the show. There are fans on the side of Justin as well as fans on the side of Dan.

Then of course there’s the voice of reason that literally everyone in the fickle entertainment industry is replaceable. One day a celebrity is loved and adored beyond belief, and the next they are canceled overnight for their disgusting DMs.

There are always fans with a little more insight than others.

And the old debate continues about whether thoughtful planning is better than improv. A mixture of the two makes the show worth watching and Roiland’s off-the-wall touch will be hard to find in anyone else. If anything, Dan might have to try to bring that into future episodes, but it’s just not his style.

Of course, it’s not for everyone. Either that or this fan is straight-up hating on the co-creator.

If any predictions are to be made, the show will continue just fine and it has time to get back on track. Fans have a future to look forward to without Roiland and they can’t wait to get there.