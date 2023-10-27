Did Marvel just take care of its Jonathan Majors problem and decide the fate of ‘Kang Dynasty’ all in one fell swoop?

Warning: The article contains spoilers for Loki season 2 episode 4

With the latest episode of Loki, season 2 episode 4, we get an Earth-shattering ending that seems to hint that the entire Time Variance Authority may be turned to dust. However, this could serve as a convenient way for Marvel to write out the controversial Jonathan Majors.

Just before the screen cuts to black on Loki’s sullen face, we see Majors’ Victor Timely turning to spaghetti due to the overwhelming radiation while he is trying to fix the Temporal Loom. Victor, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Ke Huy Quan’s Ouroboros, Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, and Owen Wilson’s Mobius were all trying to save the multiverse from being destroyed through this act. However, something goes seriously wrong, and it’s implied everyone at the TVA may soon get destroyed.

Since Majors is embroiled in a scandalous assault trial, the outcome of which has is yet to be determined, it’s only natural to assume Disney may be considering cutting ties with the actor. That’s especially true when you consider Majors’ bid to get the trial dismissed didn’t go through, meaning his legal troubles will drag on in the public eye.

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

However, with Victor now deceased in Loki and Kang the Conqueror defeated in the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, now is the perfect excuse for Marvel to implement a recast, if they want to. They could do it in a way that still works within the logic of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For instance, should a new Kang variant show up as the MCU’s next big bad, they could simply have him or her portrayed by a different actor. After all, Sylvie is a variant of Loki, so they’ve established already that variants can be played by different actors.

A new Kang, portrayed by a new actor, could be the antagonist for the forthcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2026. Likewise, Marvel may choose to abandon Kang altogether as the main antagonist in the MCU, which they could also easily do at this juncture. In that case, the next Avengers movie would probably get renamed.

Whatever the case, we’re curious to see whether Majors actually appears in any more episodes of Loki season 2, the final two installments of which come out on Nov. 2 and Nov. 9 on Disney Plus.